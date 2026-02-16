Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BASF Aktie 11450563 / DE000BASF111

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
46.07 CHF -1.09%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 15th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 16, 2026 – In the period from February 9, 2026, until and including February 13, 2026, a number of 21,113 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
02/09/2026 10,133 48.3441 XETA
02/09/2026 2,334 48.3438 TQEX
02/09/2026 6,453 48.3308 CEUX
02/09/2026 2,193 48.3774 AQEU
02/10/2026 0 - XETA
02/10/2026 0 - TQEX
02/10/2026 0 - CEUX
02/10/2026 0 - AQEU
02/11/2026 0 - XETA
02/11/2026 0 - TQEX
02/11/2026 0 - CEUX
02/11/2026 0 - AQEU
02/12/2026 0 - XETA
02/12/2026 0 - TQEX
02/12/2026 0 - CEUX
02/12/2026 0 - AQEU
02/13/2026 0 - XETA
02/13/2026 0 - TQEX
02/13/2026 0 - CEUX
02/13/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including February 13, 2026, amounts to a number of 12,094,517 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Strasse 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
