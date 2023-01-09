SMI 11'181 0.3%  SPI 14'320 0.3%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'697 0.6%  Euro 0.9869 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'040 0.6%  Gold 1'875 0.5%  Bitcoin 15'938 0.8%  Dollar 0.9236 -0.5%  Öl 81.0 3.1% 
09.01.2023 13:19:46

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
52.43 CHF
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

09.01.2023 / 13:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 52nd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen January 9, 2023 In the period from January 2, 2023 until and including January 6, 2023 a number of 38,337 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
01/02/2023 0 0.0000
01/03/2023 0 0.0000
01/04/2023 0 0.0000
01/05/2023 0 0.0000
01/06/2023 38,337 52.1685

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including January 6, 2023 amounts to a number of 24,662,102 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530623  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530623&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

