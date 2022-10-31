SMI 10'776 0.0%  SPI 13'733 0.0%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'264 0.2%  Euro 0.9938 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'617 0.1%  Gold 1'640 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'742 0.9%  Dollar 1.0003 0.4%  Öl 94.5 -1.9% 
Top News
Credit Suisse-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Credit Suisse hat Bedingungen für Aktienkapitalerhöhung bekannt gegeben
Commerzbank-Aktie gibt leicht nach: Bei Commerzbank-Tochter wird erneut gestreikt
Reallöhne sinken trotz Lohnerhöhungen
Twitter-Aktie: Neuer Besitzer Elon Musk startet direkt mit Twitter-Umbau
HHLA-Aktie im Minus: Chinesische Hafenbeteiligung in Hamburg stärkt laut EU-Handelskammer Wirtschaft
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


BASF Aktie [Symbol: BAS / Valor: 11450563]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2022 12:06:34

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

BASF
44.49 CHF -2.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2022 / 12:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 42nd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen October 31, 2022 In the period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
10/24/2022 1,000 46.4117
10/25/2022 1,000 45.9542
10/26/2022 1,000 46.0995
10/27/2022 1,000 45.2989
10/28/2022 1,000 45.1736

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,621,487 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475567  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu BASF

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten