Aumann Aktie [Valor: 36030369 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03]
13.05.2024 20:00:45

EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

Aumann
15.70 CHF -1.78%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

13.05.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 13 May 2024

Purchase of own shares – 25th interim notification

In the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024, a total of 16,724 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 6 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
06.05.2024 4,112 17.22 XETRA 70,813.38
07.05.2024 3,866 16.96 XETRA 65,554.32
08.05.2024 3,681 17.36 XETRA 63,900.30
09.05.2024 3,781 17.53 XETRA 66,264.62
10.05.2024 1,284 17.82 XETRA 22,880.24
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 10 May 2024 amounts to 461.983 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1901945  13.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1901945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

