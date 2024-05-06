EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback

06.05.2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Beelen, 6 May 2024



Purchase of own shares – 24th interim notification



In the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024, a total of 16,443 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased in the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 6 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of

shares bought

back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 29.04.2024 1,572 17.48 XETRA 27,472.56 30.04.2024 4,699 17.60 XETRA 82,692.88 01.05.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00 02.05.2024 5,164 17.62 XETRA 90,999.00 03.05.2024 5,008 17.38 XETRA 87,044.20 1 Excl. acquisition costs



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 3 May 2024 amounts to 445.259 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

