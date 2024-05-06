Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.05.2024 11:48:07

EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

Aumann
15.70 CHF -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

06.05.2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 6 May 2024

Purchase of own shares – 24th interim notification

In the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 3 May 2024, a total of 16,443 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 29 April 2024 up to and including 6 May 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
29.04.2024 1,572 17.48 XETRA 27,472.56
30.04.2024 4,699 17.60 XETRA 82,692.88
01.05.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00
02.05.2024 5,164 17.62 XETRA 90,999.00
03.05.2024 5,008 17.38 XETRA 87,044.20
1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 3 May 2024 amounts to 445.259 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

06.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1896309  06.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1896309&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

