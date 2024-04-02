|
02.04.2024 22:20:44
EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 2 April 2024
Purchase of own shares – 19th interim notification
In the period from 25 March 2024 up to and including 29 March 2024, a total of 15,882 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 March 2024 up to and including 29 March 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 29 March 2024 amounts to 325,792 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
