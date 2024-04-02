Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’595 -1.2%  SPI 15’267 -1.1%  Dow 39’170 -1.0%  DAX 18’283 -1.1%  Euro 0.9773 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’042 -0.8%  Gold 2’278 1.2%  Bitcoin 59’879 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9079 0.4%  Öl 89.1 1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Super Micro Computer2776758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swisscom874251Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Trump Media & Technology111854123
Top News
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
VW-Aktie im Plus: Volkswagen verbessert US-Absatz merklich
Nikola-Aktie unter Druck: Nikola reicht klage gegen Badger-Käufer EMBR ein - Auch Ex-CEO Trevor Milton erneut verklagt
Canopy Growth-Aktie setzt Achterbahnfahrt fort: Schaffung neuer Aktiengattung von Stimmrechtsberater befürwortet
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Auslieferungsrückgang im ersten Quartal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Aumann Aktie [Valor: 36030369 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 22:20:44

EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Aumann-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aumann
15.70 CHF -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

02.04.2024 / 22:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 2 April 2024

Purchase of own shares – 19th interim notification

In the period from 25 March 2024 up to and including 29 March 2024, a total of 15,882 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 March 2024 up to and including 29 March 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
25.03.2024 3,283 17.52 XETRA 57,531.94
26.03.2024 3,497 17.09 XETRA 59,752.74
27.03.2024 4,311 17.16 XETRA 73,986.52
28.03.2024 4,791 17.49 XETRA 83,783.94
29.03.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00
1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 29 March 2024 amounts to 325,792 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1871885  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aumann AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aumann AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

17:11 Zurück an der Börse: Der IPO von Douglas
12:22 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11:29 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 66.000 Dollar - Tiefster Stand seit über eine Woche
10:28 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
09:48 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
09:31 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
09:30 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
09:23 Uncertainty Drives Bond Price Volatility
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Monatsabschluss
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’079.00 19.04 DTSSMU
Short 12’306.12 13.94 GYSSMU
Short 12’786.45 8.81 S2S3XU
SMI-Kurs: 11’595.00 02.04.2024 17:31:36
Long 11’240.00 19.86
Long 10’841.98 13.70 SSRM1U
Long 10’440.00 8.72
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aumann AG 15.70 -1.78% Aumann AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit