Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'231 0.4%  SPI 14'645 0.4%  Dow 37'439 -0.1%  DAX 16'716 0.7%  Euro 0.9286 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'485 0.5%  Gold 2'027 -0.9%  Bitcoin 39'589 6.0%  Dollar 0.8480 -0.1%  Öl 75.8 -3.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882
Top News
KI-Partnerschaft im Fokus: Berenberg-Analystin traut COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Aktie deutliches Kursplus zu
Dezember 2023: Experten empfehlen Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Analyst Gary Black warnt: Musks 'Eskapaden' belasten die Marke Tesla und beeinträchtigen die NASDAQ-Performance
Tom Lee gibt einen Ausblick auf 2024: Fundstrat-Experte mit Prognose nach präziser Vorhersage für 2023
Dezember 2023: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei DEUTZ-Aktie
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Aumann Aktie [Valor: 36030369 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2024 19:14:31

EQS-CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Aumann-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aumann
15.98 CHF 10.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

08.01.2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 8 January 2024

Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification

In the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024, a total of 19,231 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
01.01.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00
02.01.2024 3,546 18.66 XETRA 66,153.50
03.01.2024 5,290 17.89 XETRA 94,636.42
04.01.2024 5,257 17.55 XETRA 92,257.52
05.01.2024 5,138 17.73 XETRA 91,120.84
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 5 January 2024 amounts to 134,240 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1810463  08.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810463&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aumann AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».
In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, was sich hinter dem Begriff verbirgt und welche Kriterien ausschlaggebend sind.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:59 UBS KeyInvest: SMI mit gutem Start
13:00 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
12:48 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:31 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.01.2024
09:14 SMI-Anleger noch orientierungslos
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
05.01.24 Use 13-Week U.S. Treasury Bill futures to hedge prospective forward transactions
05.01.24 BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch
04.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sonova Holding AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'698.19 18.72 C0SSMU
Short 11'905.61 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'354.14 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'230.97 08.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'757.17 19.37 SSRMOU
Long 10'507.17 13.53 SSOMVU
Long 10'068.50 8.88 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aumann AG 15.98 10.20% Aumann AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Apple-Aktie: Darum kam 2023 erstmals seit zwölf Jahren kein neues iPad auf den Markt
Bayer-Aktie stabil: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version
Bitcoin Prognose: Kurz vor dem ETF – Milliarden USD Transfer bei dieser Börse!
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Top-Analyst – das bringt ein Bitcoin-ETF wirklich
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
Stellantis-Aktie etwas fester: Stellantis schliesst laut Gewerkschaft Fiat-Werk in Polen
Cardano mit grossen Schritten in Richtung Dezentralität: Das sind die Pläne des Cardano-Gründers

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit