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Aroundtown Aktie 38311137 / LU1673108939

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28.08.2026 20:41:13

EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown
1.86 CHF -1.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 31 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

28.08.2026 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 31 Interim Announcement

In the period from 24 August 2026 up to and including 28 August 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 75,549 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
24.08.2026 0 0  XETA
25.08.2026 0 0  XETA
26.08.2026 71,929 2.0388  XETA
27.08.2026 3,450 2.0225  XETA
28.08.2026 170 2.0048  XETA
Totals 75,549 2.0380  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 28 August 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


28.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390614  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

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