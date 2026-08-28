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28.08.2026 20:41:13
EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 31 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 31 Interim Announcement
In the period from 24 August 2026 up to and including 28 August 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 75,549 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Berlin, 28 August 2026
Aroundtown SA
28.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390614 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA
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20:48
|EQS-CMS: Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Final Announcement (EQS Group)
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|EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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