EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024



In the period from 15 April 2024 to, and including, 19 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 43,241 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



15/04/2024 100 191.1290

16/04/2024 100 187.1450

17/04/2024 93 188.1306

18/04/2024 4,943 186.6822

19/04/2024 38,005 186.4047



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 19 April 2024 amounts to 1,605,189 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR 299,999,694.61; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



