EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’275 -0.2%  SPI 15’056 0.5%  Dow 37’986 0.6%  DAX 17’765 0.2%  Euro 0.9698 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’914 -0.1%  Gold 2’359 -1.4%  Bitcoin 60’075 1.5%  Dollar 0.9106 0.0%  Öl 85.9 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Rheinmetall345850
Top News
SMI-Papier Alcon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Alcon-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
ATX-Papier IMMOFINANZ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IMMOFINANZ von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
MDAX-Titel Befesa-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Befesa-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren
SMI-Titel UBS-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in UBS von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
SPI-Papier ams-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ams von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Deutsche Börse Aktie [Valor: 1177233 / ISIN: DE0005810055]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.04.2024 10:04:48

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Börse-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Börse
182.33 CHF -0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

22.04.2024 / 10:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024

In the period from 15 April 2024 to, and including, 19 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 43,241 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

15/04/2024                    100               191.1290 
16/04/2024                    100               187.1450 
17/04/2024                      93               188.1306 
18/04/2024                 4,943               186.6822 
19/04/2024               38,005               186.4047

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 19 April 2024 amounts to 1,605,189 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR  299,999,694.61; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG. 

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1885471  22.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885471&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
19.04.24 Deutsche Börse Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.04.24 Deutsche Börse Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.04.24 Deutsche Börse Buy Warburg Research
12.04.24 Deutsche Börse Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:16 Marktüberblick: Chipwerte unter Druck
06:05 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Korrektur verschärft sich
19.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alibaba ADR, Amazon, Coinbase
19.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter
19.04.24 Nahostkonflikt eskaliert
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
17.04.24 Why is the Gold Rally Leaving Silver Behind?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’668.47 18.60 A1SSMU
Short 11’876.59 13.81 HSSM9U
Short 12’354.23 8.69 SS5MIU
SMI-Kurs: 11’274.17 22.04.2024 10:06:35
Long 10’720.00 19.57
Long 10’440.00 13.82
Long 10’044.73 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Wie Glas kauen und dann Kokain schnupfen": Willy Woo äussert sich zu Bitcoin-Volatilität
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Monopol im KI-Markt? Analyst nimmt NVIDIA-Aktie unter die Lupe
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: So steht es für die Kurse der Digitalwährungen am Samstagabend
Roche-Aktie fester: Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa wird in den USA zugelassen
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Bitcoin bald wieder im Aufwind? Darauf deutet der "Kimchi-Premium" hin
Tesla macht Stromer in China und den USA erneut günstiger - Fallen weitere Stellen weg?
SMI stabil - DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen legen überwiegend zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit