Deutsche Börse Aktie [Valor: 1177233 / ISIN: DE0005810055]
25.03.2024 10:03:52

EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

Deutsche Börse
182.33 CHF -0.28%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

25.03.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 25 March 2024

In the period from 18 March 2024 to, and including, 22 March 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 15,659 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

18/03/2024        100         185.1810 
19/03/2024        100         185.6290 
20/03/2024        100         185.2000
21/03/2024        14,359    185.4267 
22/03/2024        1,000      185.6263

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 22 March 2024 amounts to 1,546,710 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866309  25.03.2024 CET/CEST

