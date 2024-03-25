EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /



25.03.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 25 March 2024



In the period from 18 March 2024 to, and including, 22 March 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 15,659 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



18/03/2024 100 185.1810

19/03/2024 100 185.6290

20/03/2024 100 185.2000

21/03/2024 14,359 185.4267

22/03/2024 1,000 185.6263



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 22 March 2024 amounts to 1,546,710 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).



