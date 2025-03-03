|
03.03.2025 11:53:17
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 3 March 2025
In the period from 26 February 2025 to, and including, 28 February 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 765 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
26/02/2025 595 247.0163
27/02/2025 103 251.2612
28/02/2025 67 252.0000
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 28 February 2025 amounts to 765 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
03.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2094297 03.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG
|
11:53
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
11:53
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
28.02.25
|Analysten sehen bei Deutsche Börse-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.25
|Minuszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.25
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt die Freitagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
27.02.25
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
27.02.25
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
27.02.25
|EQS-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)