EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /

Deutsche Börse AG / Acquisition of own shares

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



03.03.2025 / 11:53 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 3 March 2025



In the period from 26 February 2025 to, and including, 28 February 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 765 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)



26/02/2025 595 247.0163

27/02/2025 103 251.2612

28/02/2025 67 252.0000



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 28 February 2025 amounts to 765 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).

