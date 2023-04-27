|
27.04.2023 18:00:18
EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Other admission duties to follow
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Andritz AG
/ Planned sale of treasury shares within the framework of the 2020 share option plan
ANDRITZ AG: Planned sale of treasury shares within the framework of the 2020 share option plan
Graz, April 27, 2023
In the 113th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG ("ANDRITZ") on 7 July 2020, the ANDRITZ Share Option Plan 2020 ("SOP") was approved. Under the SOP, a total of 909,000 share options were issued to the members of the Executive Board, senior managers, and individual junior managers of the ANDRITZ GROUP. All SOP exercise criteria have been fulfilled.
Note pursuant to § 5 para 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018: The details of transactions carried out to be published pursuant to § 7 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 and any changes to be published pursuant to § 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 will be published on the website of ANDRITZ AG (www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/share/sale-and-buy-back-of-shares).
In the event of the consummation of any transaction, the shares referred to herein will only be offered or sold by taking advantage of exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements in all jurisdictions, including the European Union and the United States of America.
27.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619577 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Andritz AG
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Other admission duties to follow (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: Andritz AG: Sonstige Zulassungsfolgepflichten (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ again significantly increases revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ legt im ersten Quartal 2023 bei Umsatz und Ergebnis erneut deutlich zu (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ schließt Partnerschaft mit HydrogenPro im Bereich grüner Wasserstoff (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|EQS-News: ANDRITZ enters partnership with HydrogenPro for green hydrogen (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|So schätzen Analysten die Andritz-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-News: Änderungen im Vorstand der ANDRITZ AG (EQS Group)