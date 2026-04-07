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07.04.2026 14:52:23

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Allianz
343.76 CHF 1.42%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April, 07, 2026

In the period from March 30, 2026 to, and including, April 02, 2026 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 178.981 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 12, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
03/30/2026                              51,951  351.0187
03/31/2026                              46,000  359.2590
04/01/2026                              15,847  366.5396
04/02/2026                              65,183  364.3168

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 13, 2026 through, and including, April 02, 2026 amounts to 1,036,958 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and up to three Multilateral Trading Facilities (CBOE DXE, Aquis–EU, Turquoise EU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304204  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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