Top News
NASDAQ-Titel Coinbase-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: US-Börsenaufsicht SEC reicht Klage gegen Coinbase ein
NVIDIA-Shortseller haben das Nachsehen: Milliardenverluste nach kürzlich markiertem Allzeithoch
Merck-Aktie stärker: Merck sieht sich für mittelfristiges Umsatzziel auf Kurs
Mai 2023: So schätzen Experten die Zalando-Aktie ein
Indexänderungen: EVOTEC werden wieder in MDAX und TecDAX aufgenommen - EVOTEC-Aktie im Plus
Allianz Aktie [Valor: 322646 / ISIN: DE0008404005]
06.06.2023 15:48:36

EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Allianz
205.58 CHF 5.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

06.06.2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 06, 2023

In the period from May 29, 2023 to, and including, June 02, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 625,061 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
05/29/2023  179,925   207.7685
05/30/2023  175,841   208.3345
05/31/2023  175,791   201.8385
06/01/2023  -     -
06/02/2023  93,504   208.8353

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, June 02, 2023 amounts to 625,061.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1650841  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

