EQS-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, June 06, 2023



In the period from May 29, 2023 to, and including, June 02, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 625,061 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 05/29/2023 179,925 207.7685 05/30/2023 175,841 208.3345 05/31/2023 175,791 201.8385 06/01/2023 - - 06/02/2023 93,504 208.8353

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, June 02, 2023 amounts to 625,061.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).