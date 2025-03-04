|
04.03.2025 09:04:03
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
14th Interim Report
Filderstadt, 4 March 2025 – On 3 March 2025 a total of 1,082 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2024 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 25 November 2024 was disclosed on 22 November 2024 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 25 November 2024 up to and including 3 March 2025 amounts to 49,663 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
04.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2094713 04.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
|
09:04
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:04
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
03.03.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
03.03.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.02.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.02.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.02.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.02.25
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZoll-Schock: SMI und DAX eröffnen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Dienstag in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag finden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}