|
26.02.2024 16:10:37
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
69th Interim Report
Filderstadt, 26 February 2024 – In the period from 19 February 2024 up to and including 23 February 2024, a total of 1,502 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The extension of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2023 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 23 February 2024 amounts to 75,465 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1845399 26.02.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
|
16:10
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:10
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-News: Awards for All for One: best-performing SAP cloud partner in Central Europe (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|EQS-News: Awards für All for One: Leistungsstärkster SAP Cloud-Partner in Mitteleuropa (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AG
Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?
Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.
Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: SMI stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street leicht im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. An der Wall Street geht es leicht aufwärts. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}