EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’504 0.1%  SPI 14’979 -0.1%  Dow 39’167 0.1%  DAX 17’448 0.2%  Euro 0.9555 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’868 -0.1%  Gold 2’026 -0.5%  Bitcoin 45’765 0.4%  Dollar 0.8811 0.0%  Öl 81.9 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Bayer-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Bayer darf Entwicklung eines Lungenkrebsmittels in den USA beschleunigen
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Amazon-Aktie erstmals im Dow Jones-Index - Walgreens muss weichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Grün: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

All for One Group Aktie [Valor: 192106 / ISIN: DE0005110001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.02.2024 16:10:37

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero All for One Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

All for One Group
69.36 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

26.02.2024 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

69th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 26 February 2024 – In the period from 19 February 2024 up to and including 23 February 2024, a total of 1,502 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The extension of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2023 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
19.02.2024 558 57.8195
20.02.2024 236 57.0522
21.02.2024 206 55.697
22.02.2024 270 55.015
23.02.2024 232 54.9178

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 23 February 2024 amounts to 75,465 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1845399  26.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu All for One Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:10 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
12:04 UBS KeyInvest: Globale KI-Rekordjagd
10:14 Börse Aktuell – Wie lange geht die Rekordjagd noch weiter?
09:46 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen unter Druck
09:16 SMI springt auf Jahreshoch
23.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
23.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'991.71 19.35 A1SSMU
Short 12'236.63 13.63 SSUM2U
Short 12'709.69 8.72 GOSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'499.90 26.02.2024 16:10:41
Long 11'055.98 19.86 S5TMYU
Long 10'784.54 13.55 SSQMSU
Long 10'333.02 8.93 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-ETF-Nachfrage explodiert: Zehnmal höher als Angebot, sagt MicroStrategy-Chef Saylor
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Super Micro Computer-Aktie höher: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Peter Thiel wettet auf Krypto: 200 Millionen US-Dollar vor Bitcoin-Bullenlauf investiert
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Grün: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Mittag
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}