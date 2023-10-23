|
23.10.2023 09:40:22
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
51st Interim Report
Filderstadt, 23 October 2023 – In the period from 16 October 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023, a total of 1,287 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The extension of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2023 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 20 October 2023 amounts to 38,461 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
23.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1754873 23.10.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
|
09:40
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:40
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE beschließt Verlängerung des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms (EQS Group)
|
12.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE resolves to extend the Share Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
|
09.10.23
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.10.23
|EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AG
Um 18 Uhr live: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
Jetzt schon Plätze sichern!
An börsengehandelten Indexfonds oder ETFs kommen Anleger kaum noch vorbei und in zahlreichen Medien ist heute über ETFs zu lesen. Doch worauf sollten Anleger achten, die ihr Vermögen mithilfe von ETFs aufbauen wollen? Wie finden Anleger den passenden ETF? Und welche Rolle können ETFs dabei spielen, als Anleger den Herausforderungen und grossen Themen unserer Zeit zu begegnen? Die Antworten bekommen Sie heute Abend!Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!
Endlich günstiger handeln! Mit Jörg Sandrock von neon, Reto Huenerwadel von der Hypothekarbank Lenzburg und Lucas Bruggeman von BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: SMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Montag kaum vom Fleck. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es zu Wochenbeginn weiter abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}