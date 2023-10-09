Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
All for One Group Aktie [Valor: 192106 / ISIN: DE0005110001]
09.10.2023 10:57:51

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

All for One Group
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

09.10.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

49th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 9 October 2023 In the period from 2 October 2023 up to and including 6 October 2023, a total of 1,707 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
02.10.2023 0 40.7
03.10.2023 517 39.0542
04.10.2023 501 38.3747
05.10.2023 578 38.3806
06.10.2023 111 38.1969

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 6 October 2023 amounts to 34,927 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


09.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1744375  09.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744375&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

