|
02.05.2023 14:13:31
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE
/ Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
26th Interim Report
Filderstadt, 2 May 2023 In the period from 24 April 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023, a total of 191 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023 amounts to 15,888 shares.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1622275 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
Analysen zu All for One Group AG
LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: SMI freundlich -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag nach oben. Der DAX bewegt sich mittlerweile in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag kleine Gewinne beobachtet werden. Die Wall Street schloss am Montag etwas schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}