All for One Group Aktie [Valor: 192106 / ISIN: DE0005110001]
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2023 / 14:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

26th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 2 May 2023 In the period from 24 April 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023, a total of 191 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
24.04.2023 39 40.9837
25.04.2023 109 41.5
26.04.2023 25 40.9449
27.04.2023 18 41.3318
28.04.2023 0 0

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023 amounts to 15,888 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1622275  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

