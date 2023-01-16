SMI 11'385 0.8%  SPI 14'611 0.8%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'145 0.4%  Euro 1.0019 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'159 0.2%  Gold 1'914 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'309 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9262 -0.1%  Öl 84.6 -1.0% 
EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

All for One Group
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buy-Back Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

16.01.2023 / 14:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

13th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 16 January 2023 In the period from 9 January 2023 up to and including 13 January 2023, a total of 371 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
09.01.2023 22 45.3466
10.01.2023 24 44.946
11.01.2023 99 44.6783
12.01.2023 120 44.7504
13.01.2023 106 45.5789

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE un­der www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 13 January 2023 amounts to 10,408 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution com­missioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


16.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536181  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

