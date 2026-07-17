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ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059

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17.07.2026 20:49:23

EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
9.40 CHF 1.03%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2026 / 20:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 17 July 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form S-3ASR with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312526307471/d151408ds3asr.htm. It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
LEI Code: 549300VV36J86CRRWF77

 
End of News EQS News Service

2367856  17.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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