20.05.2025 23:52:03

EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.2025 / 23:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 20 May 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 10-Q, available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017025075374/adtn-20250331.htm and a form 10-K/A, available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017025075366/adtn-20241231.htm.

All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.


20.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2141998  20.05.2025 CET/CEST