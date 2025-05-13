EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

All SEC filings are available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at On 13 May 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 12b-25 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025070493/adtn_-_nt_10-q_q1_2025.htm and a form DEFA 14A, also available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017025070514/adtn-20250513.htm . The company also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2025/ADTRAN-Holdings-Postpones-2025-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders/default.aspx All SEC filings are available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

