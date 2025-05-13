Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.05.2025 23:12:29

EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.05.2025 / 23:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 13 May 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 12b-25 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025070493/adtn_-_nt_10-q_q1_2025.htm and a form DEFA 14A, also available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017025070514/adtn-20250513.htm. The company also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2025/ADTRAN-Holdings-Postpones-2025-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders/default.aspx.     

All SEC filings are available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

13.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2136826  13.05.2025 CET/CEST