ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
02.08.2024 23:22:45

EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
5.15 CHF -11.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.08.2024 / 23:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 2 August 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017024089974/adtn-20240731.htm.  It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1960391  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

