22.05.2024 15:18:18
EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 22 May 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form SD report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017024063294/24_specialized_disclosur.htm. It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
