Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’948 -0.4%  SPI 15’941 -0.4%  Dow 39’873 0.2%  DAX 18’689 -0.2%  Euro 0.9908 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’034 -0.3%  Gold 2’410 -0.5%  Bitcoin 63’845 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9141 0.4%  Öl 82.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie gibt ab: Feuer in Novo Nordisks Zentrale
thyssenkrupp-Aktie in Rot: thyssenkrupp-Beschäftigte demonstrieren gegen Konzernvorstand
So hat sich das Aktien-Portfolio von Carl Icahn im ersten Quartal 2024 verändert
Ypsomed-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Ypsomed mit Umsatzwachstum im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr
FDA erteilt Roche "Breakthrough Device Designation" für Bluttest - Roche-Aktie leichter
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2024 15:18:18

EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero ADTRAN Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ADTRAN Holdings
4.93 CHF 3.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2024 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 22 May 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form SD report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at  https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017024063294/24_specialized_disclosur.htm.  It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1909011  22.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909011&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten