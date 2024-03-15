EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

15.03.2024

On 15 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form10K report for the yearly period ended December 31, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ixviewer/ix.html?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017024032089/adtn-20231231.htm All documents are also available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

