EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.03.2024 20:16:25
On 15 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form10K report for the yearly period ended December 31, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ixviewer/ix.html?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000095017024032089/adtn-20231231.htm
All documents are also available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
|English
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|www.adtran.com
