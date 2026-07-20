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adidas Aktie 11730015 / DE000A1EWWW0

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20.07.2026 18:15:04

EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas
168.19 CHF 0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

20.07.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback program (the ‘Share Buyback Program’) and, on June 23, 2026, its continuation with a second tranche by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
13 July 2026 39,339 Xetra € 183.2988
14 July 2026 99,473 Xetra € 181.1987
15 July 2026 15,498 Xetra € 180.5611
16 July 2026 78,513 Xetra € 180.9130
17 July 2026 42,762 Xetra € 181.1797

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback program as at July 17, 2026 is 962,604.

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
LEI Code: 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368614  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

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