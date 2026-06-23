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adidas Aktie 11730015 / DE000A1EWWW0

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23.06.2026 08:30:03

EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas
160.12 CHF -0.54%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

23.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, June 23, 2026

 

 

Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014 (MAR)

 

Purchase of treasury shares

 

The share buyback program announced by adidas AG (the “Company”) by means of an ad hoc notification in January 2026, with a volume of up to EUR 1.0 billion in 2026 will be continued with a second tranche.

The Company will repurchase treasury shares with aggregate acquisition costs of up to EUR 500 million (excluding incidental purchasing costs), however no more than 13,359,060 shares, via the stock exchange and/or multilateral trading systems within the meaning of § 2 sec. 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) in the period from June 23, 2026, until September 30, 2026 (including) at the latest.

In the first tranche in February and March 2026, the Company had already bought back 3,305,958 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the Company’s share capital, for a total consideration of EUR 500 million.

The Company may use the repurchased shares for any lawful purpose under the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2023, in particular for cancelation. In any case, the Company intends to cancel the majority of the repurchased shares.

The buyback will be conducted by an independent bank on behalf of and for the account of the Company. The bank will make its decision on the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. The Company’s right to early termination of the mandate and/or to transfer the mandate to another bank shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback may be suspended, interrupted, and recommenced at any time by the Executive Board in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Moreover, the bank commissioned is obligated to observe all trading restrictions of Art. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (“buyback regulation”). Accordingly, inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is conducted, whichever value is the highest. Furthermore, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is conducted may be acquired on one day. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

All transactions under the share buyback will be announced no later than at the end of the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, the Company will publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible there for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

 


23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2351116  23.06.2026 CET/CEST

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