Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’834 -1.3%  SPI 19’028 -1.2%  Dow 48’897 -0.2%  DAX 24’672 -2.4%  Euro 0.9114 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’992 -2.4%  Gold 5’317 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’077 7.0%  Dollar 0.7791 1.5%  Öl 76.8 5.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Analysten sehen für Novo Nordisk-Aktie Luft nach oben
David Einhorn baut um: Die Top-10-Positionen von Greenlight Capital in Q4 2025
Amazon-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Amazon im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Orior-Aktie: Vollständige Übernahme der italienischen Pasta-Manufaktur Gaetarelli
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

adidas Aktie 11730015 / DE000A1EWWW0

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.03.2026 18:15:03

EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas
138.30 CHF -3.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
23/02/2026 22,628 XETA 158.4837
23/02/2026 9,527 CEUX 158.5087
23/02/2026 4,845 TQEX 158.4349
24/02/2026 30,920 XETA 160.3890
24/02/2026 12,788 CEUX 160.4103
24/02/2026 5,292 TQEX 160.1906
25/02/2026 80,300 XETA 159.0636
25/02/2026 37,024 CEUX 159.1769
25/02/2026 14,676 TQEX 159.4781
26/02/2026 28,496 XETA 160.9887
26/02/2026 14,094 CEUX 161.3529
26/02/2026 5,410 TQEX 161.3174
27/02/2026 97,641 XETA 159.3708
27/02/2026 52,339 CEUX 159.3305
27/02/2026 15,020 TQEX 159.7678

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 27, 2026 is 2,068,247.

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283458  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu adidas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten