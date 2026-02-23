EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



23.02.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of own shares – 3. Interim Announcement

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1] 16/02/2026 46,792 XETA 154.6618 16/02/2026 24,797 CEUX 154.6790 16/02/2026 13,411 TQEX 154.6592 17/02/2026 31,381 XETA 154.8514 17/02/2026 18,083 CEUX 154.9315 17/02/2026 8,096 TQEX 154.9278 18/02/2026 37,250 XETA 155.4363 18/02/2026 20,219 CEUX 155.4598 18/02/2026 7,592 TQEX 155.4089 19/02/2026 38,716 XETA 156.1570 19/02/2026 19,228 CEUX 156.2602 19/02/2026 8,056 TQEX 156.1955 20/02/2026 30,396 XETA 156.6011 20/02/2026 12,227 CEUX 156.6545 20/02/2026 4,921 TQEX 156.5994

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 20, 2026 is 1,637,247.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.