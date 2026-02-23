adidas Aktie 11730015 / DE000A1EWWW0
23.02.2026 18:15:03
EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of own shares – 3. Interim Announcement
On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 20, 2026 is 1,637,247.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.
23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2279720 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
