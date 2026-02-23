Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.02.2026 18:15:03

EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas
146.67 CHF 0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

23.02.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 3. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
16/02/2026 46,792 XETA 154.6618
16/02/2026 24,797 CEUX 154.6790
16/02/2026 13,411 TQEX 154.6592
17/02/2026 31,381 XETA 154.8514
17/02/2026 18,083 CEUX 154.9315
17/02/2026 8,096 TQEX 154.9278
18/02/2026 37,250 XETA 155.4363
18/02/2026 20,219 CEUX 155.4598
18/02/2026 7,592 TQEX 155.4089
19/02/2026 38,716 XETA 156.1570
19/02/2026 19,228 CEUX 156.2602
19/02/2026 8,056 TQEX 156.1955
20/02/2026 30,396 XETA 156.6011
20/02/2026 12,227 CEUX 156.6545
20/02/2026 4,921 TQEX 156.5994

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 20, 2026 is 1,637,247.

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2279720  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

