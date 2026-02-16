EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2. Interim Announcement

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



16.02.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of own shares – 2. Interim Announcement

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1] 09/02/2026 62,147 XETA 153.4651 09/02/2026 11,020 CEUX 153.4822 09/02/2026 3,152 TQEX 153.3144 10/02/2026 36,605 XETA 155.7768 10/02/2026 5,852 CEUX 155.7590 10/02/2026 1,785 TQEX 155.9892 11/02/2026 87,442 XETA 155.6733 11/02/2026 30,750 CEUX 155.7399 11/02/2026 15,683 TQEX 155.7936 12/02/2026 121,951 XETA 154.4438 12/02/2026 47,159 CEUX 154.5864 12/02/2026 15,890 TQEX 154.6728 13/02/2026 85,439 XETA 154.3241 13/02/2026 38,660 CEUX 154.3726 13/02/2026 15,901 TQEX 154.3617

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 13, 2026 is 1,316,082.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.