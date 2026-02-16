EQS-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.02.2026 18:15:03

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2. Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Publication of a capital market information

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) und Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of own shares – 2. Interim Announcement

 

On February 2, 2026, adidas AG announced the commencement of a share buyback (the ‚Share Buyback‘) by means of a notification pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

 

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price in EUR[1]
09/02/2026 62,147 XETA 153.4651
09/02/2026 11,020 CEUX 153.4822
09/02/2026 3,152 TQEX 153.3144
10/02/2026 36,605 XETA 155.7768
10/02/2026 5,852 CEUX 155.7590
10/02/2026 1,785 TQEX 155.9892
11/02/2026 87,442 XETA 155.6733
11/02/2026 30,750 CEUX 155.7399
11/02/2026 15,683 TQEX 155.7936
12/02/2026 121,951 XETA 154.4438
12/02/2026 47,159 CEUX 154.5864
12/02/2026 15,890 TQEX 154.6728
13/02/2026 85,439 XETA 154.3241
13/02/2026 38,660 CEUX 154.3726
13/02/2026 15,901 TQEX 154.3617

 

The total number of shares repurchased under the share buyback as at February 13, 2026 is 1,316,082.

 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 und Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.

 

adidas AG

The Executive Board

 

 

[1] Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded commercially to four decimal places.


16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Strasse 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276546  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

