EQS-AGM: SunMirror AG: Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022

Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022

Zug, Switzerland: September 8, 2022 SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) has published the invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will take place on September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors and a group of shareholders, who has proposed the convening of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, each propose their own candidates for election to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also proposes candidates for election to the Compensation Committee. Ms. Flavia Sennhauser has announced her resignation from the Board of Directors with effect from the date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The Board of Directors calls on all shareholders to support the candidacies proposed by the Board of Directors and not to support the candidacies proposed by the shareholder group. The Board of Directors views the shareholder group's proposal as an attempt of a takeover by a group of shareholders who do not necessarily act in the best interest of the company and the other shareholders. For example, a party related to the Requesting Shareholders has taken steps to enforce, against the Company, claims that the Company contests. Moreover, based on the information provided by the Requesting Shareholders, the Board of Directors questions whether the candidates proposed by the shareholder group bring the necessary experience to run a publicly listed junior mining company.

The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting can be called under https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/. The minutes, including the results of the vote, will then be published on the same webpage.

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Dr. Eva Reuter

Office Frankfurt

Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37

Tower 185

60327 Frankfurt Germany

Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857



Office Münster

Oststr. 12b

48145 Münster Germany

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu