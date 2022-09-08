Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.09.2022 21:56:41

EQS-AGM: SunMirror AG: Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022

SunMirror
11.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
SunMirror AG: Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022

08.09.2022 / 21:56 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SunMirror AG on September 30, 2022

 

Zug, Switzerland: September 8, 2022 SunMirror AG ("SunMirror", Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ROR; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) has published the invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will take place on September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors and a group of shareholders, who has proposed the convening of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, each propose their own candidates for election to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also proposes candidates for election to the Compensation Committee. Ms. Flavia Sennhauser has announced her resignation from the Board of Directors with effect from the date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The Board of Directors calls on all shareholders to support the candidacies proposed by the Board of Directors and not to support the candidacies proposed by the shareholder group. The Board of Directors views the shareholder group's proposal as an attempt of a takeover by a group of shareholders who do not necessarily act in the best interest of the company and the other shareholders. For example, a party related to the Requesting Shareholders has taken steps to enforce, against the Company, claims that the Company contests. Moreover, based on the information provided by the Requesting Shareholders, the Board of Directors questions whether the candidates proposed by the shareholder group bring the necessary experience to run a publicly listed junior mining company.

The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting can be called under https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/. The minutes, including the results of the vote, will then be published on the same webpage.

* * * * *

About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as Iron Ore and Gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a mine-to-market approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry best practice.

 

The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

 

Contact

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations
Dr. Eva Reuter

 

Office Frankfurt
Friedrich Ebert Anlage 35-37
Tower 185
60327 Frankfurt Germany
Tel:+49 (0) 69 1532 5857
 

Office Münster
Oststr. 12b
48145 Münster Germany

 

Web: https://www.dr-reuter.eu

 


08.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1438855  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

