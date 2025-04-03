EQS-AGM: PALFINGER AG: Results of the 37th Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

PALFINGER AG: Results of the 37th Annual General Meeting



03.04.2025 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







PALFINGER AG: Results of the 37th Annual General Meeting

Salzburg, April 3, 2025



Second-highest dividend since the IPO of EUR 0.90 per share approved for fiscal year 2024



The 37th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG was held today in Salzburg. Among other things, a dividend payment of EUR 0.90 per share was approved, amounting to a total payout of around EUR 31.3 million.



The actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were ratified for financial year 2024. In addition, PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, was appointed as auditor and consolidated financial statement auditor as well as auditor of the sustainability report for financial year 2025.



In the elections to the Supervisory Board, Hubert Palfinger was reappointed for a further period, and Marianne Heiß was elected as a new member of the board. The Annual General Meeting also approved the remuneration report and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board.



In addition, the Executive Board was authorized to purchase treasury shares in the amount of up to 10% of share capital. This authorization includes both the purchase via the stock exchange and over the counter as well as the possibility of selling treasury shares other than via the stock exchange or a public offering and to reduce the share capital by obtaining treasury shares without further resolution of the Annual General Meeting.



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,350 employees (without contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.



PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2024 achieved a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.



For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 |



Texts and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of www.palfinger.com.

