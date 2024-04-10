Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Palfinger Aktie [Valor: 750206 / ISIN: AT0000758305]
EQS-AGM: PALFINGER AG: Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting - Record dividend payment of EUR 1.05 per share approved for fiscal year 2023

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
PALFINGER AG: Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting - Record dividend payment of EUR 1.05 per share approved for fiscal year 2023

10.04.2024 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PALFINGER AG: Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting
Bergheim, April 10, 2024

Record dividend payment of EUR 1.05 per share approved for fiscal year 2023

The 36th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG took place today in Salzburg, attended by shareholders representing approximately  73.03 percent of the share capital and resolved, among other things, to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 36.5 million for the fiscal year 2023. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was reappointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.
+++
ABOUT PALFINGER AG
PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,700 employees*, more than 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.
PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2023 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.

* Excluding contract workers

For further information please contact:  
Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG  
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com 

Texts and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.

 

10.04.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101
Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070
E-mail: ir@palfinger.com
Internet: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1875763  10.04.2024 CET/CEST

