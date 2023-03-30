SMI 11'038 0.7%  SPI 14'455 0.8%  Dow 32'718 1.0%  DAX 15'526 1.3%  Euro 0.9951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'292 1.4%  Gold 1'968 0.2%  Bitcoin 26'222 0.7%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.4%  Öl 78.7 0.6% 
Palfinger Aktie [Valor: 750206 / ISIN: AT0000758305]
30.03.2023 13:31:47

EQS-AGM: Palfinger AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting

Palfinger
29.05 EUR
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Palfinger AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting

30.03.2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


PRESS RELEASE

PALFINGER AG: Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting
Bergheim, Austria on March 30, 2023

Dividend distribution of EUR 0.77 per share approved at previous year's level for fiscal year 2022

The 35th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG was held today in Salzburg in the presence of shareholders with around 75% of the share capital represented and resolved, among other things, to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.77 per share. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 26.8 million for the fiscal year 2022. No dividend was paid to PALFINGER AG in connection with the 7.5% treasury shares held. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was reappointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023. The remuneration report for the fiscal year 2022 and the (amended) remuneration policy were submitted to the Annual General Meeting for voting and were also adopted. An amendment to the articles of association in point 3.  Company publications and in point 23.  Remote participation and voting, transmission and recording of the Annual General Meeting, virtual Annual General Meeting was also approved.

+++
ABOUT PALFINGER AG
PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With over 12,200 employees*, more than 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.
PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2022 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.2 billion.

* Excluding contingent workers

For further information please contact:  
Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG  
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com 

Texts and accompanying images are available in the News section of www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.
 

30.03.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101
Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070
E-mail: ir@palfinger.com
Internet: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593363  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

