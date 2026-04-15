Österreichische Post Aktie 2564102 / AT0000APOST4
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
15.04.2026 13:45:53
EQS-AGM: Österreichische Post AG: Results of the General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Österreichische Post AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft (Austrian Post)
Vienna, Commercial Register Number FN 180219 d,
ISIN AT0000APOST4
Publication of the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting
held on 15 April 2026 on the authorisation to acquire the Company’s own shares (treasury shares) pursuant to Section 65 Para. 1 (4) and (8) as well as
Para. 1a and 1b Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
in connection with Section 119 Para. 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG)
and Section 2 Para. 1 and Section 3 Para. 1 Austrian Disclosure Regulation (VeröffentlichungsV)
At the Annual General Meeting of Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, the following resolution on item 9 of the agenda was adopted on 15 April 2026:
Vienna, April 2026 The Management Board
Contact:
15.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Österreichische Post AG
|Rochusplatz 1
|1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 577 67 - 30400
|E-mail:
|investor@post.at
|Internet:
|www.post.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000APOST4
|WKN:
|A0JML5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307386 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Österreichische Post AG
|
13:45
|EQS-AGM: Österreichische Post AG: Results of the General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
13:45
|EQS-HV: Österreichische Post AG: Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Handel in Wien: So bewegt sich der ATX Prime mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Handel in Wien: ATX am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Handel in Wien: ATX verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
14.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
14.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX schliesst mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)