24.06.2025 16:54:13
EQS-AGM: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:
|
EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Vienna, 24 June 2025
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AT0000A325L0
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
At the 15th annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2025, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.11 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 3,998,925.48 (gross).
The ex-dividend day is 1 July 2025, and the dividend record date is 2 July 2025.
Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax.
Tax information (for convenience only and without any liability of the company) can be found in the proposal of the management board for the appropriation of profits uploaded at the website of the Company (https://www.austriacard.com/agm/)
Payment of dividend will be made on 4 July 2025.
For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +30 210 6697557 / +30 210 6697804).
The management board
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Contact person: Konstantina Kabosou
Tel.: +30 210 6697557 / +30 210 6697804
E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
Athens Exchange (main market)
24.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|E-mail:
|marketing@austriacard.com
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A325L0
|WKN:
|A3D5BK
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2159876 24.06.2025 CET/CEST
