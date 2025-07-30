Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.07.2025 15:38:04

EQS-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2025 / 15:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2025
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

30.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2177054  30.07.2025 CET/CEST

