23.04.2025 14:30:06
EQS-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/en/ir/financial-reports/
23.04.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
Company:
Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet:
www.yfe.tv
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2122540 23.04.2025 CET/CEST