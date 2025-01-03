|
03.01.2025 10:12:55
EQS-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/financial-reports
03.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2061269 03.01.2025 CET/CEST