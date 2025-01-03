Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
YOC Aktie [Valor: 2573595 / ISIN: DE0005932735]
EQS-AFR: YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.01.2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 26, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/financial-reports

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2025
Address: https://yoc.com/financial-reports

03.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2061269  03.01.2025 CET/CEST

