19.01.2023 10:09:09
EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2023_DE.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2023_US.pdf
