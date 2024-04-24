Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.04.2024 00:37:35

EQS-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Voltabox
1.18 CHF -4.52%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2024 / 00:37 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#annual-report

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#annual-report

25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1888861  25.04.2024 CET/CEST

