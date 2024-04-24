|
EQS-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#annual-report
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/mitteilungen-und-publikationen/#finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/en/news-and-publication/#annual-report
25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Voltabox AG
|Technologiepark 32
|33100 Paderborn
|Germany
|www.voltabox.ag
