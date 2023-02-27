|
27.02.2023 09:33:03
EQS-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/de/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/de/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1568905 27.02.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Porsche AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|120866740
|24.10.2023
|9.77 %
|BMW / Volkswagen Vz
|115674239
|30.10.2023
|9.56 %
|BMW / Volkswagen Vz
|124058357
|13.08.2024
|9.51 %