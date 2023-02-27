SMI 11'252 0.6%  SPI 14'466 0.6%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'412 1.3%  Euro 0.9940 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.5%  Gold 1'811 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'031 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9415 0.1%  Öl 83.3 0.1% 
27.02.2023 09:33:03

EQS-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Volkswagen
128.25 CHF -1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.02.2023 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/de/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/de/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Interim_Reports.html

27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568905  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

