VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie [Valor: 2731349 / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6]
EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
18.84 CHF 7.19%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/

04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1872725  04.04.2024 CET/CEST

