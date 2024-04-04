|
EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/
|English
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|www.verbio.de
