VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie 2731349 / DE000A0JL9W6

23.01.2026 10:30:04

EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
23.12 CHF -0.44%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.01.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verbio SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen-earnings-calls/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations-earnings-calls/

23.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263760  23.01.2026 CET/CEST

