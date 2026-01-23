EQS-AFR: Verbio SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verbio SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 12, 2026

Address:

