14.12.2022 14:26:39
EQS-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vantage Towers AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation
14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.vantagetowers.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1513237 14.12.2022 CET/CEST
