EQS-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vantage Towers AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.12.2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022

Address:

Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 16, 2022Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 16, 2022Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

