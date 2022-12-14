SMI 11'102 -0.3%  SPI 14'163 -0.3%  Dow 34'109 0.3%  DAX 14'400 -0.7%  Euro 0.9869 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'968 -0.5%  Gold 1'808 -0.2%  Bitcoin 16'601 0.5%  Dollar 0.9272 -0.1%  Öl 81.3 1.2% 
14.12.2022 14:26:39

EQS-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vantage Towers
32.39 CHF 6.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vantage Towers AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.12.2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 16, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513237  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513237&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

