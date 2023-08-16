|
16.08.2023 19:11:43
EQS-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2023
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2023
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1705221 16.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung