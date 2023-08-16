Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
va-Q-tec Aktie [Valor: 34041343 / ISIN: DE0006636681]
16.08.2023 19:11:43

EQS-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

va-Q-tec
25.19 CHF 164.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2023 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2023
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2023
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html

16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1705221  16.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

