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United Labels Aktie 1077775 / DE0005489561

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18.06.2026 20:55:23

EQS-AFR: United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

United Labels
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Labels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.06.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Labels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 19, 2026
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 19, 2026
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349396  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

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