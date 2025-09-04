Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.09.2025 14:12:44

EQS-AFR: United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

United Labels
1.66 EUR 6.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Labels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Labels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.09.2025 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Labels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2025
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2025
Address: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

04.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2193214  04.09.2025 CET/CEST

