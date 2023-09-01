Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'075 -0.5%  SPI 14'597 -0.5%  Dow 34'842 0.4%  DAX 15'840 -0.7%  Euro 0.9546 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'283 -0.3%  Gold 1'941 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'699 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8859 0.3%  Öl 88.7 2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Relief Therapeutics125112599Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Walgreens-Aktie in Rot: Walgreens muss neuen Chef suchen
Dell-Aktie an der NYSE weit im Plus: Dell schlägt Umsatzerwartungen
Tesla-Aktie fällt: Tesla senkt in China erneut die Preise für Model S und Model X
Rohstoffkurse am Abend
Bitcoin-Vorläufer: Das sind die Ursprünge von Blockchain und Proof-of-Work-Verfahren
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
UNIQA Insurance Aktie [Valor: 1004913 / ISIN: AT0000821103]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2023 21:16:47

EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report

UNIQA Insurance
7.78 CHF -8.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Release of Financial Reports
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report

01.09.2023 / 21:16 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_2.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_EN_2.pdf

01.09.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1717591  01.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu UNIQA Insurance AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten