01.09.2023 21:16:47
EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report
UNIQA Insurance
7.78 CHF -8.50%
UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_2.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_EN_2.pdf
01.09.2023 CET/CEST
|UNIQA Insurance Group AG
1717591 01.09.2023 CET/CEST
